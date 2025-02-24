Blue Trust Inc. Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,386,032.16. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $117.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

