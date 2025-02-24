Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $182.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.37. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $169.94 and a one year high of $312.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $1,001,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,334,137.20. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,976.78. The trade was a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.