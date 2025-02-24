Blue Trust Inc. Sells 476 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $3,895,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 135.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 59,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 37.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $81.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,338 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $963,351.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,957.76. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,037.50. This represents a 32.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,959 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,565. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

