Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $5,044.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,370.43.
Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking
Booking Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,989.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,903.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,568.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.60%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 207.62 EPS for the current year.
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
