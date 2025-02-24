Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $5,044.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,370.43.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Booking Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,989.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,903.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,568.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.60%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 207.62 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Free Report

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.