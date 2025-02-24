Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 201,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 64,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Canstar Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.