Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 11,877 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $408.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $385.58 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.20 and its 200 day moving average is $423.04.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $495.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.96.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at $22,080,578.32. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,493,820. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

