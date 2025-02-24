Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $277.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.06.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $223.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.13 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Carvana has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $292.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.35 and its 200 day moving average is $208.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total value of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,617,150.75. This represents a 18.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.75, for a total transaction of $2,007,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,961,222.75. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,629 shares of company stock worth $44,833,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Carvana by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

