CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,027 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 30,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NLY stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 163.52%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

