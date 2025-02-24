CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $26,573,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $14,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,990.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $276.73 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.98 and a fifty-two week high of $312.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.23.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.