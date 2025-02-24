CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,153.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 187,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 172,821 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 67.5% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $2,083,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 59.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 125,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $49.26 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

