CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 100 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,679,000 after buying an additional 403,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 76.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,375,000 after purchasing an additional 385,998 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,609,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $41,670,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,216.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 168,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $169.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.28. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.51 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

