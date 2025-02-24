CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 139 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 896.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59,222.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 75,805 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 666.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.77.

SRPT stock opened at $106.28 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

