CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 624 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $122,145,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $9,217,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 428,669 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 98.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 308,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:REZI opened at $19.50 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

