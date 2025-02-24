CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 4,350 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $25,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.