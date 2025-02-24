CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total transaction of $562,659.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,151,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,450,736.80. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total transaction of $1,137,332.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. This trade represents a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,840,546. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.4 %

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $322.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.56 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.