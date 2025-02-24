CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $340,000 Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 120.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ovintiv by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 5,704.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $43.33 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.60.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

