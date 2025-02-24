CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $453,000 Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Nutanix by 587.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $69.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $786,900.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,738,888.90. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

