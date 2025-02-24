CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in XPO were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in XPO by 84.2% during the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,484,000 after buying an additional 2,153,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in XPO by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,903,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in XPO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,537,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,299,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $163,938,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in XPO by 12,923.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 837,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,824,000 after buying an additional 830,963 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

NYSE XPO opened at $124.70 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.03 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.12.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

