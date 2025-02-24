CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,078 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,827.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,484 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $236,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,107.22. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,525. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

RKLB stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKLB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

