CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,756 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,374 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 267.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,155,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,960,547.37. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $98,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,892.20. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,923 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

