CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 255 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,031,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,894,000 after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,492,000 after purchasing an additional 466,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.5% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,254,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,411,000 after purchasing an additional 813,909 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $62.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $56.44 and a 12 month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.