CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 431 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUB. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 59.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

