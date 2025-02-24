CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 590 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crown were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 156.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.

Shares of CCK opened at $87.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average of $89.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

