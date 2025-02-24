CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 596 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,800,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 501.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after buying an additional 662,606 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,085,000 after buying an additional 548,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,587,000 after acquiring an additional 502,999 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

SEE stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

