CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 36,658.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 121.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after buying an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,918,000 after acquiring an additional 373,835 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,820,000 after acquiring an additional 321,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CAVA Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,514 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total transaction of $93,008,820.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,265.80. This represents a 99.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $76,499.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,860.76. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,784 shares of company stock worth $96,522,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAVA shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $108.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.89 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.76. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

