CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Maplebear alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CART. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CART. BTIG Research raised shares of Maplebear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Maplebear in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maplebear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Maplebear Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CART opened at $52.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,283.88. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $886,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,734,980.82. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,311 shares of company stock worth $1,088,636. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.