CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $29.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

