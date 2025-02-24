CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

DXC Technology stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

