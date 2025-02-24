CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 70,134 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $160.87 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.56 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.18. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.