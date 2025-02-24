CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after buying an additional 56,180 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 13,240.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 214,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 751.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,483 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newell Brands news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

