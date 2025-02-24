CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

