CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,344,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,713,000 after purchasing an additional 114,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,978,000 after buying an additional 65,433 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 1,975,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after buying an additional 331,481 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,080,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

