Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,479 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,134,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,152,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 367,439 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,694,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.87 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

