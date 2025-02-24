CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $22,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9,614.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $55.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

