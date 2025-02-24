Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 122.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,842 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 822,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.5 %

CFR stock opened at $140.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

