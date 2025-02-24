Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). 450,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).
Eden Research Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.95.
Insider Activity
In other Eden Research news, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 540,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,362.19). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek purchased 256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,958.74). Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.
Eden Research Company Profile
Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.
Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eden Research
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.