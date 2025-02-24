Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 450,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of £18.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider Lykele van der Broek purchased 256,000 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,958.74). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 540,540 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,362.19). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

