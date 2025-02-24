Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). 450,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.95.

In other Eden Research news, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,958.74). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 540,540 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,362.19). Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

