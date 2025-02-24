Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 450,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Get Eden Research alerts:

Eden Research Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eden Research

In other Eden Research news, insider Lykele van der Broek purchased 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,958.74). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 540,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,362.19). Company insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.