Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). 450,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Get Eden Research alerts:

Eden Research Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of £18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 540,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,362.19). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,958.74). Corporate insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.