Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 450,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,362.19). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek acquired 256,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,958.74). Corporate insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

