Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 11.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). Approximately 8,299,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.87.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
