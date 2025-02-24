Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 11.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). 8,299,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £569.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.