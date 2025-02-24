FY2025 EPS Estimates for Five9 Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five9 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FIVN. DA Davidson raised their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $42.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -210.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Five9 by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,919,000 after buying an additional 210,836 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 366,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,878,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Five9 by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 761,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,891,000 after buying an additional 98,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 165,487 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $139,611.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,872.60. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $320,683.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,588.81. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

