Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.