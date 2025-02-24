Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Holdings Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,253,000 after purchasing an additional 232,846 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 596.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after buying an additional 65,414 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,663.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $13,117,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.33.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 3.7 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $451.10 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.77 and a twelve month high of $490.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.40.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.44%.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total transaction of $2,560,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,013,899.56. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.