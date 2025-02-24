Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $21,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.40.

Shares of HLI opened at $171.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.88. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.81 and a twelve month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

