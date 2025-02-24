iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $96.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $104.04.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.