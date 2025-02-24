JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 117,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 171,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 47,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $264.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

