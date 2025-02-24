Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,844 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 392.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $149.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.75. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

